S’wak govt allocates RM6.5 mln to build Masjid Al Mushtasfa in SGH

KUCHING (May 20): The state government has allocated RM6.5 million for Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to construct Masjid Al Mushtasfa at the hospital.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Health Ministry staff had met him earlier to discuss the current place for prayers at the hospital which is not very convenient.

“They have proposed to upgrade the place for solat which requires an allocation of RM6.5 million. Alhamdulillah, Sarawak’s income has seen an increase and I had agreed.

“I have informed them that the Sarawak government will allocate funds to build the Masjid Al Mushtasfa at Sarawak General Hospital,” he said at the Juh Berjarah Raya 2023 dinner organised by SGH at the Sarawak Islamic Complex here tonight.

Adding on, Abang Johari said with the construction of the mosque, patients who are still able to perform prayers can do so at a more convenient place.

He also reiterated that he had also ordered the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to provide space for non-Muslims to perform their prayers at the hospital.

“Thus, through Unifor, we have allocated RM600,000 for Sarawak General Hospital to construct an interfaith prayer centre for (non-Muslim) patients and their families.

“Even though Health is under the federal government, public health is within our state authority under the local government.

“To the people, whether it is under the federal or state, there is no difference as long as they provide services to the people and that was why I had discussed with Dr Sim for Sarawak to get involved in healthcare directly or indirectly,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and organising chairman Dr Nik Azim Nik Abdullah.