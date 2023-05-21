Thousands flock Kuching Waterfront to witness national-level Unity Week launch

KUCHING (May 21): Thousands flocked Kuching Waterfront this morning to witness the launch of the national-level Unity Week celebration here today.

Kuching was chosen as this year’s host for the national-level celebration, in conjunction with the city’s recognition as a ‘City of Unity’.

Visitors could be seen gathering at the waterfront as early as 8am, while people of various ethnic groups were seen donning their respective traditional attires as they gathered at Darul Hana bridge and the waterfront.

The gathering was held in an attempt to create two records under the Malaysia Book of Records; namely ‘The most participants wearing ethnics attire in an event’ and the ‘Participation of the Most Ethnic Groups in Cultural Exhibitions’.

Ethnic groups involved in the gathering were the Iban, Bidayuh, Malay, Jatti Miriek, Lun Bawang, Kedayan, Salako Rara, Melanau, Orang Asli Mah Meri, Chinese, Indian, Bugis, Vaie, Kayan, Kenyah, Kajang and Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus.

The event was launched by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Among those present at the event were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

At the launching ceremony, various performances were also held to signify the state’s unity – including a medley of traditional dances by the various Sarawak ethnic groups, a poem declamation on unity, as well as a unity-themed song titled ‘Setia Perpaduan’ which featured the various dialects of ethnic groups in Malaysia.

Among the programmes and activities taking place during the Unity Week in Kuching included the Unity Walk/Run/Ride, ‘Kembara Ilmu’ programme as well as exhibitions of ethnic houses.