Topiary: Age-old horticulture with timeless artistry

TOPIARY is regarded as the oldest descriptive element in the art of gardening, having existed since the ancient Egyptian era.

This horticultural practice has gradually evolved into a number of branches (pun intended) that we can see today, including bonsai.

Shrubs and small trees, when trimmed with artistic input, can become ‘the jewel of one’s garden’, making all the efforts in enhancing the beauty of a landscape even more rewarding.

No special particular skills are required for this, apart from having patience, doing thorough planning and making full use of one’s imagination – the most important assets when it comes to this kind of project.

For training before venturing into larger scale undertaking, nurture fast-growing vines over a simple wire frame and practise the trimming to achieve the desired look and shape.

Types of frames

There are two basic types. One is the flat-bottomed frame designed to either stand by itself or affixed with long pins or wires fashioned into shapes. Another is hollow topiary.

The classic examples of topiaries are those in the shapes of simple instruments and animals that we see along some roadsides in Kuching, namely along the interchange at Jalan Pending and Jalan Foochow, at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho where the eugenias are pruned as bells or columns, at Jalan Simpang Tiga and also Jalan Rock.

These, however, are mainly without any metal frames – just ‘some good old artistic pruning and trimming.

Selection of plants

While frames can be the backbone of a topiary, it is the plants that cover the surface that bring such a sculpture to life. Rosary vines or ‘String of hearts’ (Ceropegia woodii), ivy, pennyroyal, myrtle, ‘Baby’s Tears’, and ‘Creeping Charlies’ are all suitable candidates.

Other good plants for topiaries, apart from the afore-mentioned eugenias, are dracaena and also hibiscus.

Methods

There are several ways to ‘train’ plants into ‘shaping’ a hollow frame. The first step is to weave the stems around and through the frame until it is fully covered. Next is to twine the stems around each wire for that ‘airy silhouette’.

The third step is to tie the plants to the frame. This last step creates a more even, uniform outline and allows us to have good control in ‘training’ plants so as to form the patterns on the frame.

For sculpturing, we need to insert a growing supporting medium into the hollow space. They can be some sphagnum moss soaked with fertiliser for them to keep growing.

To set up the topiary, remove the plant from the pot and carefully insert the roots and the stems protruding sideways through the frame; repeat the process until the frame is filled.

This method is used to stuff an animal-shaped topiary or a wrapped form.

To allow even growth, you may need to hang the plant upside down or sideways for it to receive enough light till the bare patches are filled up.

Care, maintenance

After setting the topiary up, we need to provide the right environment for the plants to continue growing. They require five kinds of attention: watering, feeding, grooming, insect/pest control and disease control.

Actually, the things required are the same as any of those for normal gardening.

Apply a balanced water-soluble fertiliser such as orchid’s feeds, using hand sprayers.

Slow-release fertiliser is useful for the standard plants in pots.

Grooming is done to remove dead leaves or twigs, and to ‘train’ new tendrils to cover the topiary, allowing it to always look fresh and attractive.

Well, dear garden lovers, I believe you can try the easy way to ‘train’ plants for topiary-growing in a pot. Start with a young eugenia shrub, say two feet tall; cut it down to achieve the desired shape every two weeks; and always have an advanced idea of what we want to achieve after working on it for half a year.

Happy Gardening!