Uggah: Gawai event right platform to promote, preserve Sarawak’s diverse culture, heritage

MIRI (May 21): The annual Miri Divisional Gawai Celebration is the right platform to promote and preserve Sarawak’s diverse culture, heritage, and values within the community, especially in the Miri Division, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah congratulated the Miri Divisional Gawai Celebration Committee for successfully organising yet again another meaningful and joyous event.

“I was informed that this year is the 17th year! Congratulations!” he said in his officiating address at the Miri Divisional Gawai Dinner held at Meritz Hotel last night.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Minister for Transport, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who represented him at the dinner.

“This year’s theme, ‘Bipakat,Bisindi Ngajung Pimanchang’ (Unity Towards Progressiveness) is very timely as we work together in diversity towards our goal to be successful as a community,” he said.

He hoped the organiser will continue to hold the annual event as it also serves as an avenue for cultural preservation and fellowship.

“Tonight, the committee had lined up the programmes with our Dayak culture and heritage preservation in mind by showcasing the beautiful, dance, performances, traditional gear, and clothes through the multiracial traditional pageant contest.

“This is indeed unique to Sarawak and truly shows the appreciation of Sarawak’s diverse culture with an emphasis on the beautiful people of Sarawak,” he said.

At the dinner, Dr Jerip also announced a RM50,00 allocation from Uggah and RM30,000 from himself for the Miri Divisional Gawai Committee.

Also making pledges for the committee were Deputy Minister of Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep (RM10,000); Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development, Martin Ben (RM5,000); Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau (RM5,000) and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (RM5,000).

The highlight of the dinner was the Dayong Sangon, Keligit Orang Ulu, Kumang Iban and Keling/Belawan Contest.

Emerging champion in the ‘Dayung Sangon’ category was Daniela Angel Boon, 19, from Pulau Kendis, Padawan while the second place went to Barbara Maria Michael Javennie, 20, from Kampung Stass, Bau. Winning the third place was Tania Angelina Derek, 23, from Kampung Quop, Padawan.

In the ‘Keligit Orang Ulu’ category, the champion was Kelly Raywyn Cahill, 21, a Lun Bawang from Lawas, while Vanessa Livan Sigau, 19, a Kenyah from Long San, Baram came second. The third place went to Angeline Embang Hendry Njau, 18, a Kenyah from Long Semiyang, Ulu Baram.

Champion in the ‘Kumang Iban’ category was Esther Mira Jackson Jambol, 24, from Ulu Layar, Betong while Michelle Ruenny Michael, 18, from Sungai Sekaloh, Niah came second. At the third place was Jemima Sindun Nyambar, 20, from Nanga Lipus, Kanowit.

The ‘Keling/Belawan ‘category saw Jhonson Elson, 22, a Lunbawang from Kampung Batu Mulong, Lawas emerging as champion, followed by Daniel Douglas, 26, a Kiput/Kayan from Kuala Tutoh in the second place. The third place went to Hakkinen Lewis, 23, an Iban from Nanga Nansang Poi, Kanowit.