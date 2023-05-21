Use Perikatan as platform for Malay cause, Perikatan Johor veep tells leaders dismissed from Umno

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Johor Umno leaders and grassroots who are not on the same page as their party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have been invited to use the Perikatan Nasional (PN) platform to continue the struggle to defend the interests of Islam and the future of Malays.

Those who have been sacked or suspended for opposing the party’s collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) also do not need to wait until the state election is held to act; instead, they can continue to push their ideals through the PN platform which is now an umbrella for the Malays, PN Johor vice-chairman Mohd Solihin Baru said.

“The stand and spirit of genuine struggle of many Umno leaders in Johor, and even throughout the country who have been vocally rebuking Ahmad Zahid’s leadership flaws including joining the unity government with PH, should not be extinguished and buried just like that, after they were betrayed, fired or suspended from their respective membership,” Solihin said in a statement today.

Citing calls made by Umno leaders for party members to vote for DAP during the upcoming state elections, Solihin said this proved that the Umno president has once again violated the oath and principles of the struggle or betrayed the mandate of the members and supporters of the party.

“Therefore, the leaders and grassroots members of Umno as a whole need to stop the actions of Ahmad Zahid, who have tarnished the leadership and sold the dignity of the modern Malay political struggle.

“They need to feel guilty if they allow this bad situation to continue in Johor and even affect the country and the entire nation.

“Do not delay leaving Umno and now is the best time for them to use the PN platform to continue the struggle to defend religion, nation and homeland.

“Umno has been damaged and is no longer the vessel and umbrella for the Malays,” he said.

The PN Johor has also congratulated the former Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who had recently applied to join PAS with more than 1,000 members from various levels of Umno leadership.

“Several other senior Umno leaders who were sacked or suspended have also shown an inclination to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia or PAS which is currently the largest component of PN,” Solihin said.

It was reported that former Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has urged Umno members to vote not in the name of a party or DAP, but in the name of the unity government. – Malay Mail