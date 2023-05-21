What’s next for the US banking sector as more failure unfolds?

WITH multiple bank failures in recent months, investors are worried of a wider banking contagion. However, the damage is likely to be contained within the regional banks while the big banks remain stable and resilient.

Bank stocks have underperformed the broader markets ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. Notably, regional banks have taken a harsher beating compared to the broader US banking sector.

First Republic Bank collapsed due to similar reasons as Silicon Valley Bank, as the sharp rise in interest rates have severely impacted its loan books and investment portfolio. Rather than a credit crisis that occurred in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, the 2023 banking crisis was due to a liquidity crisis.

In times of chaos, the big US banks offer resilience and stability, with an average upside potential of 14.1 per cent and a dividend yield of approximately four per cent.Within the banking space, we prefer the larger banks due to better deposit positions, stickier client pool, more robust balance sheets and a more diversified revenue stream. We would avoid the regional banks.

Poor performance ever since banking crisis in March

Ever since the regional banking crisis in March, which resulted in the collapse of three US banks, bank stocks have underperformed the broader market. Fortunately, due to the swift policy response, peace was partially restored within the banking sector. However, just when everyone thought the entire banking crisis was over, another major bank, First Republic Bank collapsed.

As regulators seized control over the lender over the weekend, the resulting aftermath saw the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase, buying up the majority of FRC’s assets. This happened in tandem with another regional bank, Pacific Western Bank, being reported that it is weighing strategic options, including a possible sale. With several bank failures occurring in a short period of time with potentially more to come, investor sentiments on bank stocks, especially the regional bank stocks, may be dampened in the near to mid-term.

Why did First Republic Bank collapse

First Republic Bank’s failure was largely due to similar reasons Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed. As interest rates rose, First Republic’s loan book and investment portfolio fell in value, hampering its chances of a capital raise. According to its annual report, gross unrealized losses in its held-to-maturity (HTM) investment portfolio, which was mainly government-backed debt, ballooned to US$4.8 billion at the end of December 2022, which sharply increased from just US$53 million the year prior.

Another important factor was due to the nervous climate, especially when the majority of the deposits at First Republic were uninsured. Once Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, clients were spooked and began pulling their money out, fearful that their deposits were also in danger. According to First Republic’s earnings report in late April, more than US$100 billion of deposits have been withdrawn by its clients in the first quarter of 2023.

As markets panicked and First Republic Bank heads towards insolvency, regulators reacted more proactively this time, by taking the bank into receivership and brokering a sale to JPMorgan, instead of closing the bank via the traditional route and establishing a federally backed bridge bank.

The resulting aftermath meant that shareholders and most of the bond holders will likely be wiped out, while the depositors are protected. Meanwhile, the winner of this deal was JPMorgan, as it acquired the majority of First Republic’s assets, while adding a substantial number of clients to its portfolio.

Recent bank failures largely due to liquidity risk

Unlike the global financial crisis which occurred more than a decade ago, where banks and other financial institutions suffered massive credit losses, the recent banking crisis was due to liquidity problems, caused by surging interest rates, which resulted in substantial declines in the market value of US Treasury and government-backed mortgage securities held by banks.

Delinquent loans and leases are defined as those past due thirty days or more. As compared to the 2008 GFC where the percentage of delinquent loans skyrocketed, the percentage of delinquent loans across the different categories are still near historical lows. Despite the slight uptick in delinquency rate on consumer loans in recent quarters, they are nowhere close to the levels seen in 2008.

As mentioned by the big banks during their earnings release, many have tightened lending standards due to the current market environment, which should diminish the number of defaults. However, if economic conditions were to worsen, defaults may start to pick up. As far as it shows right now, loan defaults are forecasted to remain below the peaks experienced in prior downturns and credit quality remains robust compared to previous economic downturns.

Next, at the start of March before trouble in the banking sector emerged, total Fed lending to bolster bank liquidity was only about US$5 billion. However, after the Silicon Valley Bank crisis, borrowings spiked to over US$300 billion within a week, which clearly showed signs of stress and the underlying liquidity problems beneath the surface within the banking system.

Although the liquidity issues seem to have stabilised and pressures have subsided with the take-up of emergency measures in the past few weeks, there are still hundreds of banks with unrealised bond losses, which could be in trouble if a drastic outflow of deposits forces them to sell underwater assets. The liquidity crisis could take small, midsize and regional banks years to resolve, resulting in further turmoil and consolidation within the banking sector.

Furthermore, there are concerns with the large amounts of deposits flowing out of banks and into other places in the financial system, where higher yields are offered. In particular, banks have been under pressure from depositors’ embrace of money market funds. Based on data by the Fed, bank deposits have fallen by more than US$450 billion to US$17.2 trillion since the beginning of March, while assets in money market funds have risen US$304 billion to a record US$5.2 trillion, according to data by the Investment Company Institute.

Notably, a lot of this cash is making its way to the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase facility, which borrows from money market funds and other firms in exchange for securities such as Treasuries and then returns the money the next day.

Since more than 40 per cent of money market funds assets are invested in the Fed’s reverse repo facility, which allows financial firms and others to earn interest on large cash balances, this also effectively drains funds from the banking system, where it otherwise could be invested or lent out.

As of early May, more than US$2.2 trillion sat in the Fed’s reverse repo facility, paying a 5.05 per cent annualised rate, well above the rates offered at most banks.

As deposits continue to be drained from banks, coupled with asset-liability mismatch due to diminishing values on the banks’ investment portfolios, we could see further liquidity constraints. Therefore, it is likely that we could see further financial instability within the banking sector, especially the smaller, midsize regional banks with lower capital reserves, as well as banks that are not well diversified in terms of their depositor base and revenue streams.

Large banks remain resilient in times of crisis

Within the banking sector, we prefer the bigger banks over regional banks as they are in a better shape due to stronger deposit positions, as well as the likelihood of more stringent regulatory requirements for regional banks. The large banks are also more well capitalised, with stronger balance sheets and better diversified income streams. Furthermore, deposits at the larger banks are generally stickier due to the broader suite of products and services provided to their customers.

This could be seen from the latest set of earnings releases, where average deposits at the big banks held up relatively better than the smaller regional banks, with minimal outflows as compared to the previous quarter.

In fact, in the weeks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, based on Federal Reserve data, deposits have been flowing out of the small banks and into the larger ones as depositors moved their deposits to multiple institutions which are deemed safer and less likely to fail.

Next, the smaller regional banks are more exposed to the commercial real estate (CRE) sector as compared to the large banks. In the past few years, the smaller banks grew their lending books in commercial real estate sizably more than the large banks, which adds to further risk should the commercial real estate sector deteriorate further, as property values fall and more borrowers potentially defaulting on their loans amid rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

According to a report by JPMorgan Private Bank, compared to big banks, small banks hold 4.4 times more exposure to US CRE loans than their larger peers. Furthermore, within that cohort of small banks, CRE loans make up 28.7 per cent of assets, compared with only 6.5 per cent at big banks. Adding to the concerns is that a significant percentage of those loans will require refinancing in the coming years, which exacerbates difficulties for borrowers in a rising rate environment.

Given the potential crisis within the shaky commercial real estate sector, regional banks, which are already under financial stress and greater scrutiny by regulators, could face further challenges moving ahead.