Agong gives consents to five acts passed by Parliament, says deputy speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to five acts that were passed during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng said it involved the Supply Bill 2023; Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023; Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023; Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Extraordinary Profits Levy (Confirmation) Bill 2023

She said this at the start of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the 5th Parliament here today.

Alice also conveyed the message from Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim of the Senate’s approval of all the 13 bills that were passed by the Dewan Rakyat during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament.

Meanwhile, she said as the two-day Parliament Open Day held on May 6 and 7 was well-received, the event will be held annually.

“I take this opportunity to thank all parties who had contributed to make the Open Day a success,” she said.

On May 6, the Malaysian Parliament opened its doors to the public for the first time through the a two-day Parliament Open Day to give visitors the opportunity to get to know better the history and role of the institution as the country’s highest legislative body.

Alice also urged that all lawmakers adhere to the time which has been set for Ministerial Questions and Oral Answers to allow up to 15 questions to be answered each day.

She also reminded them to wear a face mask throughout the meeting to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to take steps to stay safe during the current hot weather. – Bernama