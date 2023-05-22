Anthony Loke: PH will help BN campaign in upcoming state elections

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today said there is nothing wrong with Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s call for voters to support DAP candidates in the upcoming six state elections.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) voters will do the same in constituencies where a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate will contest.

“I think he meant PH instead of DAP, however, his statement was logical. We are not going against each other in the upcoming state elections. So it is not an issue when he said that.

“We thank Ahmad Maslan for helping us. The DAP leaders will be campaigning for other component parties too for the state elections where there are no PH candidates in the constituency and BN will do the same for PH,” he said.

On Friday, Ahmad Maslan called on Umno members to adhere to party discipline and vote for DAP members in the upcoming state elections.

On Saturday, DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching said All DAP members and supporters in the six states facing elections this year should cast their votes for Umno candidates to ensure a better future for the country. – Malay Mail