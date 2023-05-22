Anwar: Malaysia to take proactive measures to address Islamophobia sentiments

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): Malaysia will take proactive measures to deal with the growing Islamophobia sentiments in foreign countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the root cause of extreme religious beliefs lies in education and upbringing.

“We should always be reminded that as preachers it is not for us to punish others. As such, it is important to highlight a more moderate understanding and cultivate adab al-Ikhtilaf (ethics of disagreements) in addressing differences of opinion,” he said in a post on his official Facebook here today.

Yesterday, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail entertained popular Zimbabwean scholars Dr Mufti Ismail Menk, Sheikh Muhammad Salah from Huda TV, USA and Sheikh Wael Ibrahim from The Aware Academy, Australia in Putrajaya.

“I am moved by the ease and comfort of Mufti Menk and his entourage throughout their stay in Malaysia. He intends to return here more often.

“I told him that our doors are always open and may this beloved country always receive the bountiful blessings from Allah SWT,” he said. – Bernama