Childhood cancer: A parent’s worst nightmare

THE last thing a mother would expect is being told that her child is sick with cancer. Whether it is a common or chronic type of cancer, such news can be traumatising, let alone having to face the disease.

Mother of four Sumanti Siman was in disbelief when informed of her son Didymus Sim’s cancer diagnosis – T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (T-ALL) – in 2016.

For some time, she was in denial and kept telling herself that the doctor must have made a mistake, even though her son had been unwell with continuous fever, weakness and muscle pain.

“I thought there must be some mistake in the blood test result. The doctor explained that my son, who was six years old at the time, had the type of cancer that occurs in children.

“He said they tend to do better at a young age (with early detection and proper treatment) compared to older children,” said Sumanti.

T-ALL is an aggressive form of blood cancer. It falls into a broader category of leukaemia called acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), which is also known as the most common form of cancer in children. The age of children diagnosed with ALL is between two years and 10 years.

Upon receiving the devastating news, Sumanti said she cried almost every day and only controlled her emotions at the advice of her husband, who worried that it would affect their son.

“Didy was only six years old. He didn’t know or understand about his health condition. He thought his sickness was just a normal flu.”

For Sumanti, her son’s diagnosis brought back painful memories of losing her best friend to cancer a few years earlier.

“I was with her till the end of the fight. So I basically understand the importance of immediate treatment to fight it,” she added.

When doctors explained to the couple the types and stages of treatment for their son, Sumanti said they agreed without giving it a second thought.

They did not consider seeking alternative treatment as they knew Didy was extremely ill at that time, and there was no time to waste.

During the time of her son’s diagnosis, Sumanti was working as an executive for a local company in Miri.

She and her husband immediately flew to Kuching with Didy for treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), leaving their three other children – the youngest aged only eight months – in the care of her mother and mother-in-law.

Even though she loved her job, she made the decision to resign so that she could remain in Kuching with her son until the completion of his treatment.

She witnessed her son having a central venous catheter/line (CVL) inserted into his upper right chest – a crucial step for drug administration and for drawing blood.

“Didy was put under chemotherapy treatment almost immediately upon admission to SGH. There were frequent blood takings and oral medications.

“Chemotherapy was the major part of his treatment. The drugs may come in pill form or injected directly into the vein.

“I would constantly be on alert at all times because different drugs have different side effects. Apart from going bald, he would also get infections, tiredness, mouth sores, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting and diarrhoea.”

The treatment and monitoring process took over nine months and both mother and son finally returned to Miri in May 2017 after completing the chemotherapy cycle.

Didymus’ response so far towards his treatment means he has a high chance of recovery.

Looking back the chronology of events from the cancer diagnosis to the challenges of taking care of her son during treatment, and with Didymus on the road to recovery, Sumanti feels she had been given a second chance at life.

“Time indeed flies so fast. I still remember vividly the time spent with my son during his treatment at SGH Kuching. That experience really changed me, my outlook on life and perspective towards others.”

In fact, she has no regrets leaving her job for her children, and is determined to create more memories with them and to fill their lives – and that of the people around her – with more love, laughter and joy.

If there is one advice Sumanti wishes to share with others, it would be to always look out for their children’s health, be it physical or mentally.

“A sick child may be just the tip of the iceberg. In our case, that is how it all started. Who would have thought that a bit of flu, prolonged fever and other symptoms turned out to be blood cancer?”

About 98 per cent of children with ALL go into remission after treatment and many go on to be fully cured.

Based on Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) records, it handled a total of 26 paediatric cancer cases between January and May 17 this year.

Three of the highest cases reported in Sarawak are ALL at seven cases; brain cancer (six cases) and neuroblastoma (three cases).

SCCS’ GoBald campaign – now in its 15th year – raises funds to provide assistance and support services to families of paediatric cancer, while at the same time educating the public on the crucial need to assist children with cancer in getting proper treatment.

The Go Bald 2023 campaign takes place June 11, 2023 from 1.30pm to 7.20pm at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri.