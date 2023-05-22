Dinner held to celebrate Taib’s 87th birthday

KUCHING (May 22): A dinner to celebrate Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 87th birthday was held at a leading hotel here last night.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), report today, those present included Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Other invited dignitaries were former deputy chief ministers Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, current state cabinet ministers Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Jabu, who delivered a speech at the dinner, said Taib is a leader who prioritised unity among the races and maintaining peace and harmony in Sarawak.

The event’s highlight was the cutting of birthday cake and ‘pulut kuning’, and there were also musical performances.