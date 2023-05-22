Inmate normal person, testifies safety chief

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): A section safety chief told the High Court here on Monday that he knew the inmate, who was allegedly murdered at the cell of the State Prisons Department Headquarters four years ago, was a normal person just like the other inmates in the prison.

Sergeant major Azman Sulaiman, 52, who was testifying before Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin, said that he knew Shainal Mukhtar long ago before he was sent to Paradise Camp in Kota Belud.

“I asked Shainal ‘Why you are always already like this’? because I already knew Shainal before he was sent to Paradise Camp. He used to work at the prison and was placed at the prison’s Record Office for cleaning works.

“Shainal was a normal prisoner before this,” said the witness under examination-in-chief by the prosecution.

The witness explained that he had met Shainal before October 2, 2019.

“I met Shainal when he was working at the Record Office, for example we wanted to photocopy any document.

“The exact date I met Shainal, I could not remember because it was long time ago and when Shainal was transferred to Paradise Camp, I did not know about it,” explained the witness.

To a question, the witness said that he came to know Shainal was no longer placed at the Record Office when he was no longer at the office.

To another question, the witness testified that before Shainal was sent to Paradise Camp, his character was normal just like the ordinary people.

However, the witness further testified that on the same day on October 2, 2019, when he asked Shainal why he was already like this, he also found that the inmate was acting in a weird way.

“When we were on our way to the isolation block, I felt Shainal was acting weird such as asking me to give him tobacco when in fact it is not allowed in the prison,” the witness testified.

On October 2, 2019, the witness was on his evening shift which started at 2pm and he was tasked to give assignments to the 13 personnel on shift at that time.

In his witness statement, Azman, who was on standby after giving out assignments to the personnel, testified that at about 3.45pm, a clinic officer by the name of sergeant Matius, informed him that one inmate from the prison clinic would be placed at the isolation block called Block Gemilang.

“I told sergeant Matius if there is an inmate to be placed at the isolation block, there must be a permission from the officer in charge that day.

“I managed to get the permission and I, sergeant Matius and sergeant Saini went to the clinic block,” said the witness.

Azman further stated in his witness statement that at about 4.50pm, they reached the prison clinic and the witness saw an inmate was watching television and sitting on a bed at the treatment room.

“I asked sergeant Matius if that was the inmate to be placed at the isolation block and sergeant Matius answered yes.

“I then told sergeant Matius that I want to make a check before the inmate is brought to the isolation block,” the witness further testified.

Azman said that he did ask sergeant Matius why the inmate, which he later said was Shainal, would be placed at the isolation block. He answered Shainal had shaken the cell door and asked for tobacco.

“I told sergeant Matius that was the only thing Shainal did, you all could not handle? I also said that it was better for Shainal not to be placed at the isolation block because there were many inmates at the prison clinic.

“Sergeant Matius then showed me a memo had already been signed by the officer in charge that day and I did not say a word but later asked sergeant Saini to handcuff Shainal’s hands.

“I and sergeant Saini then escorted Shainal to the Gemilang isolation block which is located 200 meters from the clinic block,” said the witness.

He further testified that on the same day at about 7.10pm, he received a call from block head sergeant Farizan who told him that Shainal had acted aggressively by shouting and asking for tobacco.

“At about 7.15pm, warden Fazi came to the Base 2 and took a straitjacket. I told him to ask permission from the officer in charge if the straitjacket could be used.

“Then at about 7.20pm, I was once again called by sergeant Farizan and he told me that he had permission to use the straitjacket if necessary. Until my shift finished, I did not receive any report again,” explained the witness.

The witness further stated that on October 5, 2019, his colleague sergeant Saini told him that an inmate had died and the witness asked sergeant Saini whether the inmate died at a hospital or at the block.

Sergeant Saini said the inmate was the one that both the witness and sergeant Saini had escorted to the isolation block.

“I was shocked hearing the news and asked what was the cause of Shainal’s death and sergeant Saini told me that he died due to choke when eating bread, that’s all I know,” the witness said.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal at the cell at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The trial will continue on May 23.