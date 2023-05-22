Installation of telco antennas on high-level water tanks can be done immediately, says Julaihi

KUCHING (May 22): The installation of telecommunications antennas on high-level water tanks to provide Internet connectivity in rural areas could be done immediately, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said construction of many high-level water tanks has been completed.

“If possible, we implement this immediately since many of the high-level water tanks have been completed, the antennas or telecommunication equipment that are already available can be installed there at any time,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

Julaihi called on interested telecommunications companies as well as related agencies to install the antennas as soon as possible.

“Everything is already available – we already have the high-level water tanks, we also have the equipment; we just simply have to connect them,” he said.

Among those present at the press conference were Julaihi’s deputies Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

On Saturday, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government had plans to install telecommunications antenna on high-level water tanks to increase internet connectivity and coverage in rural areas.

Abang Johari said he had discussed this with Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and had asked the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to carry out the installation.

The Premier had said this would help reduce the cost of providing Internet connectivity as there would be no need to install telecommunications towers.