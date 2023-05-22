Jakarta-Kuching route to greatly benefit business community, leisure travellers, says business council

KUCHING (May 22): The much-anticipated new direct route between Jakarta, Indonesia and Kuching will greatly benefit both the business community and leisure travellers alike, said Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

The Indonesia-Malaysia Business Council (IMBC) international affairs director said the council welcomes this great news and applauds the effort by AirAsia in providing better connectivity among countries in Asean, especially between Malaysia and Indonesia.

He believed that not only it serves as a unifying force for the people of both nations, but also provides the much needed commercial and trade link between two of the region’s largest economies.

“This will enable better and greater sharing of wealth between the people from both sides of the border especially among the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ” he said in a statement today.

Jaziri pointed out that much has changed since the pandemic, including in the ways people do business, shopping appetite and industries involved with both nations pushing forward towards a digital economy.

Apart from facilitating business travel for corporate leaders and officers, he said the Jakarta-Kuching route is also a boon for small traders and will directly benefit the local industries.

He said Malaysia and Indonesia are two closest neighbours in Asean, sharing similar language, culture and lifestyle, with many having family members on the other side.

Jaziri believed that this new route presents the best opportunity for both countries to forge better and closer relationships, both in terms of social and the economy.

The route, he added, also prepares the two regions for the establishment of Indonesia’s new administrative capital, Nusantara.

He said there is also the need to promote the originality of Sarawak to our fellow Indonesian neighbours.

“We have a lot to offer: culture, eco-tourism, gastronomy and many more for our Indonesian friends to experience and enjoy. Find the uniqueness of Malaysia in Sarawak,” he said.

Indonesia AirAsia will be starting its Jakarta to Kuching direct flights on 15 June 2023 with an initial frequency of three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.