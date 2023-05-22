Juil’s reason for leaving KDM absurd, says Peter

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony said using the reason of not receiving development allocation to quit the party is absurd.

“Datuk Wetrom Bahanda and me who are Bandau and Melalap assemblymen respectively also have yet to receive any allocation from the state government,” he said.

Commenting on the resignation of Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim from the party, Peter said that the reason the former party deputy president gave was illogical.

“This is not a reason but that is his decision and it is up to him to manage his political direction,” Peter told a press conference on Monday.

He also said that Juil’s resignation from the party was a shock to the leadership and contrary to the Limbahau assemblyman’s claim, the matter was never discussed by the KDM supreme council.

“His (Juil) statement stated that he had discussed with the party leaders about his decision and received their consent but in reality this did not happen. We never discussed or consented to his decision.

“We are shocked by his decision,” Peter said, adding that there were signs that something was brewing as Juil had been absent from the party’s leadership meetings.

“But he has never mentioned having issues, however we feel that it is the possibility of allocation. I was informed by the Prime Minister that the allocation will be disbursed in the near future,” he stressed.

Peter also refuted Juil’s claim that Limbahau KDM leaders have also left the party and more will join Gagasan Rakyat or GRS in the near future.

“Last night I met with some of Limbahau divisional leaders who informed me that they are staying put in the party. I want to clarify that the machinery in Limbahau was set up by me and not Juil. He was just the candidate (for the state election), I am the founder so the issue of the machinery resigning does not arise.

“We wish him well and we have no problems as we are under a government that practices democracy,” Peter said.

On Sunday, Juil announced his resignation from KDM and said that as an independent assemblyman, he would support the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as Chief Minister and his current government.

“As for joining another party, let us first see which party can bring development and progress to the Limbahau constituency. There is no discord with the KDM president, it’s just that at the state level, we want to bring development to our area,” he said.