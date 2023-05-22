Julaihi: Overall water supply in S’wak at 84.1 pct, rural coverage reaches 67.8 pct

KUCHING (May 22): Sarawak achieved an 84.1 per cent water supply coverage as of the first quarter of this year, said Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Although water supply coverage in urban areas is now at 99 per cent, he said only 67.8 per cent of rural areas have been covered.

“My ministry will remain committed and double our efforts to implement the development of water supply infrastructure in achieving the full (100 per cent) target by 2030 in accordance with the Sarawak Water Supply and Water Grid Master Plan,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Under the master plan, Julaihi said the state government has allocated RM4 billion to implement the Sarawak Water Supply Grid programme for stressed areas involving 298 projects, including those implemented under the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) projects.

Of the total number of projects, he said 229 of them (76.8 per cent) had been completed, 52 projects are scheduled to be completed by this year, 12 are expected to be completed by 2024, while the remaining five projects are at the tendering level and expected to begin this year.

“The Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme for Stressed Areas has given an obvious impact in tackling water supply problems as well as water pressure, especially in rural Sarawak. The programme covers several main scopes – including the upgrading work of 15 water treatment plants, 42 booster pumps, and 58 high-level water tanks, as well as distribution pipes covering 1,969km in length.

“The projects completed under the programme are able to solve the low-pressure water and water supply issues especially in Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebangan, Sebuyau, Eco Garden Sibu, Kuala Balingian, Balingian, Serupai, Ulu Bayan, Pekan Sebauh, pekan Tatau, Beluru, parts of Marudi, and Lawas town.

“Meanwhile, 14 packages under Sawas within phase two have been completed, while eight packages are still in the implementing stage, which will benefit 1,548 households,” he added.