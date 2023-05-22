Julaihi: Supply still affected by 45.61 pct non-revenue water rate

KUCHING (May 22): Sarawak recorded a non-revenue water (NRW) rate of 45.61 per cent last year, said Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said NRW is one of the issues affecting water supply in the state as it is caused by water loss during distribution due to pipe leakages, water theft, as well as non-functioning water meters.

“As such, we aim to reduce NRW to 25 per cent by 2030, ” he said in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

To achieve this, Julaihi called on water supply agencies to intensify efforts to replace old water distribution pipes in accordance with new alignments, as well as non-functioning water meters.

Aside from that, he said agencies should conduct monitoring and control of leakages in the water supply system, implement the use of Geographical Information System (GIS), forming and monitoring district metering areas, and water pressure management.

“This requires a high allocation and continuous action,” he added.