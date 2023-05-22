Likas Vocational College wins gold in Bali

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Likas Vocational College won the gold award at the International Science, Technology and Engineering competition (ISTEC 2023) in Bali, Indonesia on May 11-14.

The team from the Construction Technology programme was shortlisted and qualified to enter the finals. They comprise Nur Izzrahatul Ronnie, Nurafiqah Syazwana Mohd Yusri, Nuralyianah Abu Bakar who are students from Year 2 of the Construction Programme with their supervisor Rosman Pileh. They were accompanied by Kalaimagal KSS Nathan, Head of Quality Assurance.

The team received the gold award for their innovation which is entitled LIVOC PLASTIC BRICK 2.0, under the technology category for college and higher institution level. This innovation is the use of plastic and oil palm waste in the making of interlocking bricks. The judges who were from South Africa and Indonesia, were impressed with the eco-friendly aspect of the innovation.

According to Hj Mokhtar bin Hj Ibrahim, the director of Kolej Vokasional Likas, participating in innovation competitions is vital for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET). The experience gained by participating in such a competition overseas is a bonus for these young students and has motivated other students and teachers to get involved in this field.

The biggest challenge was obtaining funds especially when the competition is held overseas.

Mokhtar extended his gratitude to the Deputy State Secretary (Special Tasks), Parents-Teachers Association of Likas Vocational College and all relevant parties who enabled the college to send the team to Bali.

He hoped this will be the beginning of many more to come for Likas Vocational College as the way forward for the younger generation in TVET is via innovation.