National Unity Week vital in spreading the spirit of togetherness, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): The organising of the National Unity Week is vital in spreading the spirit of togetherness and unity among the people in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

It can also spread knowledge, understanding and allow Malaysians to appreciate the diversity of cultures and national segments that instill patriotism, he added.

The prime minister shared in a Facebook post that he had attended the national-level National Unity Week celebrations in Kuching yesterday.

“I’m amazed at the variety of performances that showcase elements of unity that were enjoyed by everyone, even with the hot weather in Kuching,” he posted.

The national celebrations were officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, with Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Cabinet ministers in attendance.

National Unity Week 2023 celebrations, which are taking place from May 20 to 28, will be conducted at 15 locations throughout the country, including in Bertam Square, Penang; Papar Community Hall, Sabah; Tasik Kluang Square, Johor and Pantai Balok Recreational Centre, Kuantan, Pahang.

With the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’, its main objective is to spur the spirit of unity and spread knowledge, understanding and appreciation towards the diverse cultures in Malaysian society. – Bernama