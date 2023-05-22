New policies to stimulate economy, legal aid among focus in Parliament sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): Issues arising from the new and drastic policies that have been implemented by the Unity Government to stimulate the national economy, taking into account the risks facing the world economy, are expected to be discussed on the first day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will raise the matter with the Prime Minister during the question and answer session.

At the session, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) will also ask the Prime Minister if the government plans to enact the Public Defenders Act to provide legal aid services for criminal cases in the country to enable those underprivileged to have access to justice or representation.

Meanwhile, Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Damansara) will ask the Minister of Communications and Digital regarding the initiatives taken by the government in promoting digital businesses as well as the steps taken to help local companies in the global market.

The Minister of Defence is scheduled to answer Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) on the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) Sukhoi 30-MKM aircraft assets, especially regarding the spare parts for the aircraft following the economic sanctions of western countries against Russia, the original manufacturer of the aircraft.

After the session, the Parliament sitting will continue with the presentation for the first reading of the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting which will last for 11 days from today until May 25 will resume on June 6 until June 16. – Bernama