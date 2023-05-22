Possible En Nino in 2H23 could affect plantations

KUCHING (May 22): Weather models globally are broadly attaching more than 50 per cent probability (but not a guarantee) of an El Nino returning in the second half of 2023 (2H23), according to research from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research).

Based on the research house’s study of past five El Ninos, there was no clear trend on fresh fruit bunch (FFB) yield impact during periods of weak/moderate El Ninos except during the strong El Ninos of 1997 and 2015.

“During those strong El Nino periods, Malaysia’s monthly yield actually grew year on year (y-o-y) at the onset for a period of seven to eight months before tree stress sets in (due to extreme dryness) to hurt yields thereafter,” it said in the report.

“Dryer weather at the onset would generally quicken ripening of FFB, as well as aid harvesting and evacuation activities in the field. In brief, there is a lagged impact on production due to strong El Nino.”

In 2009 El Nino, there was a consistent decline in FFB yields over a 24 month period but Maybank IB Research reminded to also be mindful of the strong FFB yield recovery prior to that which was boosted by the double La Nina of 2007 and 2008.

“Similarly, we just had triple La Nina years with good rainfalls in 2020 to 2022. With improving labour force in Malaysia, FFB yield is likely to recover sharply in 2H23.

“If El Nino do return, output may only be negatively impacted in 2024.”

The research form said that El Nino was generally crude palm oil (CPO) price friendly, based on its study of the relative CPO price performance of past five El Ninos analysed over a period of 24 months using the onset of El Nino as base value.

The monthly CPO price traded within a range as low as minus 22 per cent (relative to the onset of El Nino) to as high as 159 per cent over a 24-month period.

Of the five El Ninos, only 2002’s El Nino exhibited pure positive returns from the onset. Even during the strong El Nino years of 1997 and 2015, both periods experienced an initial dip in CPO prices by 10 and nine per cent before trending higher.

Interestingly, we observed lower CPO price volatility in the most recent two El Ninos (2009 and 2015), compared to earlier El Ninos (1997, 2002 and 2006).

The more volatile price movements two decades ago could be in part due to the influence of other major events that coincided with the El Nino such as the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998; China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2002; the European Union mandating biodiesel blend since 2005; and post Global Financial Crisis, US Federal Reserve flooded the world with money via quantitative easings.

The last major regional haze coincided with the strong El Nino of 2015.

“Plantation companies were convenient victims, and bore the brunt of the blame. Despite higher CPO prices, 2015’s KL Plantations Index did not show much excitement,” Maybank IB Research said.

“In fact, KLPLN initially dipped as much as 10 per cent before recovering after 12 months to close four per cent higher compared to the onset of El Nino.”