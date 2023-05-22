QSB considering setting up clinics in rural areas

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB), through its subsidiary Medicare, is looking at venturing into the medical sector in the state.

According to Qhazanah Sabah Group chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, QSB is considering setting up a panel of clinics especially in the rural areas to cater to the needy there.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Yusof pointed out that the congestion at public health facilities like government hospitals is among reasons why many people in the B40 group are avoiding these places.

“That coupled with the fact that these medical facilities are far from their homes has deterred those in the B40 group. They prefer to just take Panadol or resort to traditional medicine. In this modern world we should not do this anymore. We should have a plan on how to help the rakyat, especially those in the B40 group.

“We try to help and it is QSB’s responsibility under its subsidiary Medicare to look for ways on how we can resolve the issue. We plan, maybe as our CSR, to have our own panel clinic, a hospital, and a laboratory.

“We are also looking at participating in the medical supply business as we are now getting the supply from outside. With strong political power we will be able to do it,” he stressed.

Yusof said that what Medicare is looking at will complement the services provided by rural and health clinics throughout the state.

There is also a need to look into medical tourism because Sabah does not have such a facility yet like the ones in Penang and Sarawak. And as Indonesia is moving its capital to East Kalimantan we have to make plans in this sector and jump on the bandwagon, Yusof said.

He also disclosed to the media that phase two of the EIA for the proposed new international airport in Kimanis is almost complete.

“Personally I think we need a bigger airport as the capacity of the current one is nine million passengers and the figure is expected to increase,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the updates of Sabah’s first electric bus (eBusKK) pilot project which was launched in June last year, Qhazanah Sabah Group CEO Ahmad Rizal Dahli said their team is in the midst of finalising the data collected.

“We are also engaging with all the stakeholders such as CVLB, City Hall and the public transport operators. This is just one component of a big picture for the public transport system that we have in the city and of course throughout the state.

“We are excited, we are working with Angkatan Hebat to pursue even a bigger role. This is one component of the whole big system. Maybe we will implement BRT, all this must be synchronised,” he said.