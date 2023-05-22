Royal assent not needed for tabling anti-hopping bill – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): Tabling the anti-hopping bill does not require a royal assent, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“I have been a policy maker for many years. The royal assent is not necessary. Usually, amendments are first debated in the Dewan Rakyat before it requires a royal assent.

“I would think that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State (TYT) would also mind their names being used in the Dewan Rakyat like this.

“What is the point of debates or votes if it is already endorsed by the Agong or TYT? Might as well just gazette the bill if that is the case,” he said at a press conference here on Monday.

Shafie was responding to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s recent statement that said they had to require a royal assent from the Agong and TYT before they could table the anti-hopping bill.

Regardless, Shafie welcomed the news that the bill will be tabled in the four-day State Assembly sitting.

However, he said he will have to fully examine the contents of the proposed bill before he can fully support it.

“I will need to digest each section of the bill. Nevertheless Warisan welcomes the news as it is in line with our aim of maintaining political stability.

“Just yesterday an assemblyman had left their party, the same day that Hajiji announced that the anti-hopping bill will be tabled. Can you imagine?” he said.

On Sunday, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim announced that he is leaving Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and become an independent.

Shafie then denied rumours saying Warisan is desperate or does not want the bill to be tabled.

“We did not know that the bill would be tabled. I only found out yesterday. Even the Datuk Speaker had reportedly said that the bill was not on the sitting agenda.

“They should have informed us earlier but I know the state government has the power to table a motion in a short space of time, so nevermind.

“I have seen a copy of the bill but I cannot go into further details as it is still under embargo,” he said.