Sabah Customs cripples attempts to smuggle drugs worth over RM184,000 into country

KOTA KINABALU (May 22): The State Customs Department has crippled attempts by a syndicate to smuggle cannabis and ketamine worth RM184,396.60 into the country through courier service this month.

State Customs Department assistant director Mohd Nasir Deraman said courier service management notified Customs officers after they detected suspicious items inside boxes as it went through their scanner machines.

“The first seizure was made on May 15 when Customs officers seized a box containing 886 grammes of cannabis worth RM2,746.60.

“Four days later, on May 19, Customs officers again seized a couple of boxes containing crystal substance believed to be ketamine weighing 3.011 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM181,650 in the market,” he told a press conference at the State Customs Headquarters here on Monday.

Mohd Nasir said the modus operandi (MO) of the syndicate were to use courier service and falsified information in the consignment notes to prevent detection from authorities.

No arrests were made and the case is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasir said from January until May this year, the State Customs Department had seized 32.26kg of numerous drugs worth RM1.244 million.

He said the seized drugs involved 24.44kg methamphetamine worth RM879,720.80; cannabis (1.435kg) worth RM4,209.70; and ketamine (6.388kg) worth RM360,575.

Customs officers had also seized 152.31kg of ketum leaves worth RM1,523.07; 5.60 kg of grinded ketum leaves worth RM55.55; and 323,093 kg of ketum powder worth RM3,222.17. The total weight of all the seized ketum leaves were at 480.96Kg with a value of RM4,800.79, said Mohd Nasir.

Customs officers had also made two arrests involving methamphetamine drugs weighing 6.085kg with an estimated value of RM219,060.

Mohd Nasir urged the public to continue to assist the State Customs Department by channeling information relating to smuggling activities involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, and drugs.

He said all information can be channeled directly to the department’s hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or to the nearest Customs office in the states.