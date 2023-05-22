Sagah aggrieved by federal Education Minister’s snub, refusal to discuss pressing issues

KUCHING (May 22): Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn did not mince his words today when addressing federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s refusal to meet with his ministry.

Sagah pointed out that his ministry’s attempts to secure a proper meeting with Fadhlina have been ignored since she took office in December.

“I am aggrieved that our request to have a meeting with the federal minister concerned has not been successful and to add salt to the wound, there was no professional courtesy of inviting my ministry during her visit to Sarawak recently,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Sagah opined Fadhlina’s visit to the state was “choreographed” and “orchestrated” to only show good schools, while others facing pressing issues were left unattended.

He said one of the pertinent issues faced by schools in Sarawak was the delay in the process of appointment and replacement of headmasters and principals.

He explained that this was caused by the new centralisation of authority under the federal ministry and Public Service Department, which is supposed to improve the quality of school teachers.

The schools affected are SK Penasu, SK Nanga Semah, SK Batang Lassa, SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Normah in Daro, and SMK Jalan Oya in Sibu.

He added the prerequisite to be appointed as headmasters and principals is to obtain the National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership certification, which is only awarded by Institut Aminuddin Baki.

Sagah also pointed out issues of rundown buildings and facilities at SK Tebakang, SK Jalan Arang, and SMK Jalan Arang, as well as the requests for new buildings from SK Kuala Balingian, SK Jebungan, SK Kenyama, SMK Serian No. 2, and SK Sri Sadong.

During a press conference later, Sagah pointed out he only managed to meet Fadhlina during the latter’s courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg early this year.

However, when pressed, Sagah kept mum on the issues he wished to discuss with the federal minister.