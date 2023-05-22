Sagah: Construction of S’wak Science Centre expected to start in fourth quarter of 2023

KUCHING (May 22): The construction of Sarawak Science Centre is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah explained the ministry is currently exploring opportunities with other global science and technological centres through associations such as the Asia Pacific Network of Science and Technology Centres to keep itself updated with the latest trends and interests in science.

“My ministry together with Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) is currently working on organising a specialised group to look into the content to ensure that the science centre will be a state-of-the-art centre in the region and be able to intensify interest in learning Science towards our goal in creating a science literate society,” said Sagah in his ministerial winding-up speech at State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

As for the Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor company, Sagah said the company is now venturing into talent development in integrated circuit (IC) design, IC layout design, wafer fabrication process and wafer testing.

He added that collaboration has already been established between Melexis of Belgium, X-FAB of Germany and Synopsys of California, as well home-grown Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and Sarawak Skills as training providers for the semiconductor project.

“These will provide wide opportunities for our local graduates who are passionate about microelectronics and innovation in IC design. I urge our youths and our graduates to seize these opportunities made available at our doorstep.”

On Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), Sagah said the centre will sign memorandum of understandings with three global multinational companies, namely Pacific Biosciences (USA), Agilent Technologies (USA) and Numares AG (Germany) in areas of disease genomics, theranostic biomarker discovery and diagnostic tests development.

He added that SIDC will enter into research collaborations with the federal Ministry of Health, the Australian National Phenome Centre, Amili of Singapore and Monash University on communicable diseases, biomarker discovery, and recombinant probiotic technology development for the prevention of disease infection.