Sagah hopes to meet federal Education Minister soon

KUCHING (May 22): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn hopes to schedule a meeting with federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

A press statement released by his ministry tonight said Sagah had yet to obtain a date to meet with Fadhlina.

“He said he has yet to obtain a date to meet the Federal Education Minister and hoped the meeting can be scheduled in the near future,” read the statement.

The statement was issued to clarify an earlier report by The Borneo Post on Sagah at a press conference after his ministerial winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly sitting where he spoke of his hope to meet Fadhlina.

The statement denied that Sagah and the ministry were snubbed by the federal minister.

“This does not reflect the good relationship between the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak with the Ministry of Education Malaysia,” read the statement.