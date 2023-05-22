Sagah: Ministry working within MA63 committee to pursue state’s education autonomy

KUCHING (May 22): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development is working within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) committee to pursue the state’s autonomy in education, said its minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, however, said Sarawak’s autonomy in education matters is only limited to Paragraph 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962.

“Paragraph 17 does not grant full autonomy of education to Sarawak. It sets conditions for the use of English and Malay languages, religious education and special position of the indigenous people,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He added that the report also affirms the need for the state Education Department director to consult and seek advice from the state government on education matters.

“It also allows for local authorities to continue as agents for primary education. Pertaining to higher education, Paragraph 17 also stipulates the need for Sarawak to be given special consideration in the expansion of the facilities.”

Thus, Sagah said his ministry will fight for the implementation of the Paragraph 17.

“We will not seek anything more or anything less than what has been stipulated in Paragraph 17 of the IGC report,” said Sagah.