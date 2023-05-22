SBM seeks Land and Survey Dept to expedite issuance of land titles  

SIBU (May 22): Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) Sarawak branch chairman Isak Ngau is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities on its members’ land title applications for plots of land in Kampung Sentosa.

According to Isak, the 18 visually-impaired SBM members have been renting and moving about, at the mercy of the landlords over the years.

They are currently staying at their friends’ houses in Kampung Sentosa, Kampung Bahagia Jaya and Batu 24, Jalan Oya.

The 18 SBM members, said Isak, had previously applied for a land lot in Kampung Sentosa since 2015 but have yet to receive any response or feedback.

“They have submitted the application to the Land and Survey Department and also to Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee,” he said.

“I have also visited the Land and Survey Department here several times to enquire on their status of applications only to be informed that their applications had not been processed and told to wait.

“We also wrote a letter to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who was then the Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources for the same reason and received a positive response from him, where he informed us to refer to the Land and Survey Department Sibu for further action through his letter dated Oct 8, 2021.

“But until now the Land and Survey Department remains silent,” he told the press yesterday.

Prior to that, he had also enquired about the land lots in the resettlement scheme at Jalan Jeerwwit when the scheme was first launched, but was later informed by the Land and Survey Department that the plots of land were only for Muslim applicants.

“This matter has been dragging on for a long time. Land and Survey Department Sibu needs to expedite these applications. The issue here is that the 18 applicants are already married and they have children. They need to have a shelter of their own too.

“It is a pity that they have been moving about for such a long time. If they are entitled to a plot of land, it will be easier for them to apply for Program Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin (PPRT), Rumah e-Kasih and so on because they deserve this assistance,” he said.

Although the visually-impaired group is receiving monthly welfare aid, he believed that it would be good for them to be given a plot of land in order for them to build their own house and lead a much independent life like others.

“The applicants are really looking forward to the land lots in Kampung Sentosa because there are some plots which are uninhabited and abandoned,” he said, while urging the Land and Survey Department personnel to review the lots and have their requests to be given some consideration.

“I understand that there are vacant lots in Kampung Sentosa, and it is better for the department to give the vacant ones to those who applied long time ago than to leave them empty.

Kip Ayom, 68, one of the 18 applicants, said that he and his wife have been renting and moving about in Kampung Sentosa for the past 12 years.

According to him, they now stay at a section of the house, adjoining his friend’s house on the same lot.

“My house is just an extension of a friend’s house, built with the help of my friends and brother-in-law,” said Kip.

“In return, I help my friend pay the monthly electricity and water bills as I don’t have a fixed income,” he said, adding that he chose to stay there as it is convenient for him to travel to town to earn a decent living as a blind masseur.

Nari Jerayit, 67, meanwhile, admitted that life has been harsh on him and his family.

“I have been living on my friend’s plot of land for the past 12 years. I have three children and one is still in school,” said Nari, also a blind masseur.

He said that he was grateful that his friend did not charge him rent out of sympathy, but like Kip, he also pays his own electricity and water bills so as not to be a burden on others.

“We hope that our plight will get the attention of the relevant parties and for us to have our own plots of land to live and lead a decent life like others,” he said.