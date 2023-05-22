Scary crash sees woman motorcyclist trapped under van in Kuching

KUCHING (May 22): A female motorcyclist found herself trapped under a van after being involved in an accident near a factory in the Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone here today.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 6.08am.

Personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were then deployed to the scene.

“On arrival at the location, it was found that there had been an accident involving two vehicles, namely a van and a motorcycle, ridden by the victim.

“The female victim was lying under the workers’ van with injuries and was still conscious,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Firefighters used special equipment to extricate the victim before handing her over to medical personnel.

The spokesperson added the van driver and passenger did not suffer any physical injuries in the accident.