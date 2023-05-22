Sports bodies must submit MYKB to avoid de-registration, says commissioner

SIBU (May 22): Sports bodies are reminded to submit their management of general meetings and the provision of required information (Maklumat Yang Kena Beri, or MYKB) to avoid de-registration.

Malaysia Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof said a total of 1,459 sports bodies are registered throughout Sarawak.

“However, statistics show that in 2022, seven sports bodies in Sibu and Sarikei have had their registration cancelled for being inactive – for example, not submitting their MYKB for three consecutive years.

“This year as of Feb 23, a total of 43 sports bodies in these two divisions have been cancelled; this number is expected to increase if sports associations and clubs do not submit their MYKB consistently,” he stressed.

He added there are a few issues in the governance of a sports body that can cause issues among its members.

“Issues that usually cause disputes include finances, constitution, governance in the organisation and leadership.

“In terms of finances, the issue that often arises is limited resources; when financial assistance is channelled to organise activities, but there is no transparency of how the funds are spent.

“This leads to unrecorded financial activities or lack of a financial report which is required to be sent to Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“If the report is not sent for three years in a row, said club or association can be deregistered,” said Ibrahim at closing ceremony of ‘Kursus Pengurusan Organisasi Badan Sukan Peringkat Zon Tengah Sarawak’ at Premier Hotel yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 29 participants attended the one-day course at Premier Hotel here yesterday.

The course was held by Malaysia Sports Commissioner Office and Sarawak Sports Commissioner Office in collaboration with KBS Sibu.

Participants were mainly members of sports associations and clubs.

The course touched on important information that should be known by the main office bearers of a sports association or club, including Sports Development Act 1997; role of sports clubs and associations including its main office bearers; constitutional amendments; MYKB submission, and the use of ‘Sistem Pengurusan Badan Sukan’ (eRosa).

Also present at the ceremony was Sarawak Sport Commissioner Azizi Johari and KBS Sibu Division officer Morni Ibrahim.