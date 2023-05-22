Tiong: SFC akin to Little Napoleons in RM2.5 mln bird’s nest seizure

SIBU (May 22): Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has hit out at Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) over the recent seizure of bird’s nest here amounting to some RM2.5 million.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said SFC’s act in “forcibly” confiscating bird’s nest stocks without reasonable justification was akin to an act by “Little Napoleons”.

He said he would seek to discuss the matter with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to reach an amicable resolution.

“Enforcement officers of SFC Sibu branch had seized up to RM2.5 million worth of bird’s nest stocks earlier this month. Undoubtedly, this has led to great losses on the part of those businesses involved.

“But there have been no reason or explanation given for the SFC’s raid – their rogue act has made them out as Little Napoleons who act as they like.

“I had originally intended to bring up the incident in the Sarawak State Assembly sitting to seek answers from the relevant departments and ministries. But due to delays impeding my attendance, I am forced to issue this statement to urge the authorities to investigate these incidents of officers on the ground acting out of turn,” he said in a press release last night.

According to Tiong, he was informed by the said companies that all of the affected businesses in the four shophouses possess bird’s nest licences issued by SFC, although one of them had expired.

“However, the authorities had broken into the premises without any search warrants and seized the bird’s nest supplies for unknown reasons.

“If those items are damaged during the seizure, who would be liable for the losses?”

He pointed out that regardless of the licence’s status, it does not give the enforcement units the right to seize without justification.

Until now, the enforcement units have kept the seized items and without any explanation, added Tiong.

“For an expired licence, the merchants should only be subject to fines. Why are their supplies being plundered in such an outrageous manner without cause?”

Tiong reckoned that all ministers in charge of enforcement units must strive to get the views of the affected people from time to time, instead of relying only on the words of their civil servants.

He cited the arrest of fishing boats in waters that were only recently converted to national park status as another example.

He said there had been no notices or dialogues to inform of the change, but fishing vessels were detained for wandering into certain waters that are no longer open to fishing, which the Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association had described as improper enforcement.

“Despite attempts to negotiate with the enforcement authorities, they have insisted on settling the matter in court. In the end, the court ruled that the authorities did not enforce the law properly and the fishermen won the case.

“However, the fishermen still had to bear the losses from their damaged fishing boats and rotting fish. Who will compensate the fishermen for their losses?” asked Tiong.

Towards this end, he opined that whether it is a bird’s nest seller or a fisherman, such heavy losses could have been avoided without the “heavy-handed actions of zealous enforcement units”, which only makes normal people bear the consequences for nothing.

“All parties must realise that people across the country have suffered heavy economic losses due to the pandemic. The government agencies are supposed to do their best to support their recovery, instead of adding to their burden.

“I offer my personal apologies to the people of Dudong. I will seek to discuss the above incident with the Premier of Sarawak for an amicable resolution,” said Tiong.