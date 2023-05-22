Miri’s Tua Pek Kong Temple hopes to raise RM3 mln to complete extension project

MIRI (May 22): The 110-year-old Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple committee is hoping to raise another RM3 million to complete the temple’s remaining upgrading and extension project, in time for its 111th anniversary next year.

The temple committee’s supervisor Tay Choon Wei said the RM8-million project was supposed to have been completed two years ago but was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the iconic seven-metre statue of Tua Pek Kong, also known as the Right God of Blessing and Virtue, had only arrived and had it installed in April this year.

“There are still remaining works such as upgrading the walls and entrance gate, thus we rely on donation from kind members of the public to make this project possible,” said Tay at the closing ceremony of the temple’s 110th anniversary celebration at the temple’s compound on Saturday.

Amidst the difficulty in raising funds for the project, he said the committee was blessed to have been able to carry out rice donation drive on May 18.

“Unlike previous year where we only distributed rice and peach longevity buns, we were able to get sponsors to contribute sugar, salt and cooking oil this year,” he said.

He added that this had drawn much praise from foreign visitors such as the delegation from Singapore who came to Miri to conduct mass prayer and ritual consecration of the Tua Pek Kong Temple.

“With the completion of the project, hopefully by next year, the temple will not only be a place of worship but also as a tourist attraction.

“Visitors from near and far can come to enjoy its beauty, and also learn of its history at the temple’s heritage museum,” said Tay, while extending his gratitude and appreciation to all kind donors.

Meanwhile, councillor Nicholas Toh who represented Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to officiate at the closing ceremony of the celebration, said Tua Pek Kong Temple is part of Miri’s cultural heritage that adds historical value and blessings to its people.

“The temple has witnessed events that happened over 100 years ago, and is still standing tall.

“In fact, it isn’t just a house of worship, I believe it is the epitome of unity of the Chinese community in Miri, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and worshippers coming here to pay their respect,” said Toh, while commending the temple’s committee and Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board for their efforts.

Also present at the event were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, community leader Temenggong Yong Vui Seng, and councillor Tan Lik Jin who represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.