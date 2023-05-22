Two arrested for illegal cockfighting in Tatau

BINTULU (May 22): Two local men were arrested for taking part in illegal cockfighting during a police raid in Tatau yesterday.

Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis said the raid by a team from the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department was carried out at an open area in KM8 Jalan Tatau-Selitut, Tatau around 3.20pm.

Prior to the raid, he said the police had monitored the area for around 20 minutes and found a group of about 20 people taking part in illegal cockfighting.

“However, when the police raided the cockfighting pit, they fled into the forest,” he added.

Police also seized cash amounting to RM198, live cockerels, a cock-fighting spur, a gambling board and a canvas from the suspects aged 35 and 46 during the raid, he said.

Jame said a urine test was conducted on both suspects which came out negative, adding that the suspects also have no record of past criminal offences.

“The case will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1962,” he said.

Jame said the arrest was a result of continuous cooperation between the community and enforcement agencies, especially the police.

He warned members of the public not to get involved in any cockfighting activity, especially with Gawai Dayak festival is around the corner.

Jame also called on the public to continue providing any information related to illegal cockfighting, gambling and other illegal activities to the police, so that action can be taken immediately.