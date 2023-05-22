Wisma Putra: Remains of Malaysian Everest climber Awang Askandar to be flown to Kathmandu today

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): Efforts to bring down the remains of Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah director Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, who died on Friday, from the Everest Base Camp to Kathmandu, will be carried out today by helicopter.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that this will be executed if the operation to bring down his remains from Camp 4 to Everest Base Camp goes as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra also informed that the search and rescue (SAR) process for another missing Malaysian Mission Everest 2023 (ME 2023) climber, Muhammad Hawari Hashim, is still being pursued by the local authorities.

“SAR efforts by air have been carried out since May 20, but still have not been able to locate the victim. The SAR is now continuing with a land search in ice crevices starting from May 21,” the ministry said.

Wisma Putra also said it will continue to provide consular assistance through the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure that the process of repatriating the remains and the SAR mission goes smoothly.

“Any latest developments will be notified from time to time,” it said.

The ME 2023 organised by Kelab Eksplorasi Altitud started the mission to reach the world’s highest peak from April 2 until June 2, with the support of the government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

The mission aimed to promote unity and build a better Malaysia through ethnic diversity. — Bernama