12-year-old Sandakan boy killed in croc attack

SANDAKAN (May 23): A 12-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a crocodile at Pulau Sumangat Payau today.

Sandakan fire station chief Severinus Sainkui said a distress call was made to the station at 8.25am.

A team from the station was dispatched to the location.

Severinus said a search and rescue team found the remains of the victim, whose identity has been withheld, at 10.38am.

He said the boy’s body was found about 1km from where he was last spotted.

Severinus added the body has been handed over to the police for further action.