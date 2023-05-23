366 rabid dog bites, 300 survivors since 2017, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (May 23): A total of 366 rabid dog bites on humans have been recorded since 2017, and 300 patients survived due to early treatment, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“Sadly, (there were) 66 human rabies cases with 59 deaths due to delay or no treatment since the rabies outbreak was declared in the state on July 1, 2017. This year alone, we have increased number of human rabies. For example up to May, 11 cases were reported, with nine deaths in total,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

As such, he said it is crucial to constantly elevate awareness of rabies prevention, vaccination and control measures, as well as finding effective strategies and solutions to eradicate rabies in Sarawak.

He added the state government is very much committed to this goal, with funds allocated for manpower, logistics and resources that are much needed to combat this disease.

According to him, part of the action plan is also targeted towards maintaining collaboration and communication with bordering neighbours Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia, to monitor border control and migration of animals.

“We are not alone in our fight against rabies, this vaccine-preventable disease actually occurs in half of the world regions – more than 150 countries and territories. As a zoonotic disease, it requires close cross national, regional and global cooperation,” he said.

He also informed that of the 181 samples collected this year, 42 were rabies positive, and 10 cases were recorded in Kuching, out of which six were recorded in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) areas; namely at Jalan Song, Kampung Tabuan Melayu, Jalan Nanas Barat, Foochow Road and Lorong Seladah.

He also said 17 animal rabies positive samplings were recorded in Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) areas; namely at Jalan Semeba (5 cases), Kampung Bratan, Taman High Park Batu 11 ½ Jln Kuching-Serian (2 cases), Taman Eden Fields Batu 11 ½ Jln Kuching-Serian, Jalan Golden Farm (2 cases), Batu Kitang (5 cases) and Batu 12 Jln Kuching-Serian (3 cases).

Other areas that recorded rabies positive samples were Lundu (1 case), Bau (2), Samarahan (4), Tebedu (4), Sibu (1), Bintulu (1) and Lawas (1), he added.

“All positive animal sampling cases this year are still within the previously declared rabies-infected areas.

“Since 2017, a total of 72 areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected areas: Kuching (7), Samarahan (4), Serian (22), Sri Aman (6), Betong (3), Sarikei (5), Sibu (3), Kapit (1), Mukah (6), Bintulu (5), Miri (8) and Limbang (2),” he added.

He also disclosed that the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET), comprising 32 teams, under the State Security Unit has vaccinated more than 17,000 dogs in 978 villages since its establishment on September 26, last year.

“Since the rabies outbreak first appeared in Sarawak in 2017, our state has been actively taking measures to combat the disease. As of now, a total of 232,198 (as of May 8, 2023) anti-rabies vaccinations have been administered, with more vaccination programmes being planned for the rest of this year.

“However, we still continue to face challenges, as the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak receives an average of 250 animal bite notifications every month,” he said.