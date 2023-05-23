6 Arcturus subvariant of Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak, says Dr Sim

A total of six Arcturus subvariant of Covid-19 cases have been detected in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim also informed the august House today that a total of 326,012 cases and 1,792 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak as of May 13 this year since the pandemic began, with the first Covid-19 case in the state reported on March 13, 2020.

He also said nine deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded in the state up until May 13 this year, reflecting a drop in mortality rate from 5.41 per 100,000 population in 2022 to 0.31 this year.

“The high awareness of the importance of public health measures as well as the high acceptance of vaccines among the people of Sarawak have contributed to and helped control the situation and the spread of Covid-19 infection in Sarawak.”

Dr Sim also informed that about 86.2 per cent of the state population had been fully vaccinated with two doses, comprising about 1.9 million people aged 18 and above, 265,318 people aged between 12 and 17, and 260,350 people aged between five and 11.

He also said the first booster dose has been administered to 1,593,751 people out of 2,433,859 who have completed their primary two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and the booster vaccination rate stands at 65.58 per cent.

“As of May 13 this year, 100,952 eligible people have received the second booster dose,” added Dr Sim.