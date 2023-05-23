70% of Sandakan residents supplied with salty water

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The supply of electricity and water in the state has been anything but good in recent days, said Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

Poon told the State Assembly on Tuesday that 70 per cent of residents in Sandakan have been consuming and using salty treated water for the period of not less than half a year.

This, according to him, has seriously and adversely impacted the quality of lives of the affected residents, adding that the current situation has also seriously adversely impacted the health of many consumers with a variety of ailments including upset stomach and high blood pressure.

“Businesses have also been adversely impacted. Water is a serious security issue. Why has not the issue of excessive salt in treated water been detected by the authority much earlier? Why was no serious action being taken much earlier?

“What are the measures taken to bring the salinity of the treated water to an acceptable level in accordance with WHO standard? Is there a plan in place to prevent reoccurrence of such shocking breach of security issue to our source of water as such incidents should never happen at all,” he said when debating the Head of State’s policy speech.

Similarly, Poon claimed, the supply of electricity by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has been below standard with power outages unknown beforehand by the relevant authorities.

SESB, he opined, could have anticipated the power outages and prevented the incidents.

Poon also said that it was necessary to set a target for various training programs in order to meet the manpower needs of the different industries in Sabah as the state is now promoting foreign direct investments (FDI) and domestic direct investments (DDI) to Sabah.

“In addition, our government and state GLCs should also make maximum use of their land to increase FDI/DDI industries’ participation which would increase local employment provided we have the relevant workers ready to take on the new jobs.

“Such case in point is POIC in Sandakan which has been lying idle since day one, and that has been more than 15 years. Is it due to improper planning or failure in implementation of various assets?” asked Poon.

He also was of the opinion that the Sabah Social Time Bank system is a forward saving scheme to save the government as well as the community costs now and future when launched as it will help many with much time and passion to assisting others and getting credit points in return.

The scheme or system would be better used with the addition of credit hours for those participants who may need social services for themselves in time of need as he expects costs of labour would continue to rise, Poon stressed.

Another issue he said the government should pay serious attention to is the dengue outbreak in the state with Sandakan the hardest hit.

Instead of using regular and common practice, maybe the government should be more innovative in educating the public to help in the fight against dengue, he said.