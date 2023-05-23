Abd Karim: Ministry allocates nearly RM16 mln for 74 local, international events in S’wak

KUCHING (May 23): The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry has allocated RM15,950,612 to support 74 local and international events in Sarawak as of May this year.

Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the Spartan Race Sarawak 2023 held on May 6 at Curtin University, Miri, recorded 2,512 participants, 620 of whom were international participants from 18 countries.

He said in the movie category, the film ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ (Burial Pole) which received a support grant from his ministry in 2019, is set to be screened on July 27 in cinemas.

He revealed the storyline is based on the ancient Melanau practice of sacrifice during the 13th century in Borneo.

“My ministry has been facilitating events and festivals organised by various agencies and tourism industry through our events support grant.

“These events attract in-bound visitors and generate economic spin-offs for the local community, besides creating visibility for international media attention.

“For the year 2022, my ministry has supported a total of 128 events and festivals throughout the state with total grants disbursed of RM31,568,549,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Abdul Karim said his ministry continues to receive applications for supporting grants and these will be evaluated based on criteria under the ministry’s guidelines.

He added several international events will be held in Sarawak this year.

They include the Rainforest World Music Festival (June 23-25); the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aug 2-4); the 9th Edition Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta 2023 (Oct 27-29); Sarawak Regatta Kuching Waterfront Festival (Nov 3-5); and Borneo Jazz Festival in Miri (Oct 27-28).

Abdul Karim said his ministry also works with Divisional Tourism Task Groups (DTTG), local councils, and local organisations to support local tourism, arts, and culture events.