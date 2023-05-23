Abd Karim: Sarawak looks forward to hosting 78 business events worth RM377.7 mln this year

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak is looking forward to host 78 business events worth RM377.7 million in total economic impact this year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister pointed out that the state is expected to gain approximately RM205 million in delegate expenditure, RM22.6 million in taxes and more than 29,000 jobs.

He stated that the substantial events that Sarawak is hosting include the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 (6500 delegates); AsiaCraft 2023 Expo & Forum (350 delegates, 450 exhibitor booths); International Energy Week (IEW) 2023 (800 delegates, 120 exhibitor booths);12th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2023, (1000 delegates); and Asia Pacific Conference on Zoonotic and Neglected Tropical Diseases 2023, (600 delegates).

“The industry is flourishing well, and we shall continue to place a high priority on anchoring business events that deliver both economic and legacy impact,” he said in ministerial winding up speech during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Abdul Karim said in 2022, through Business Events Sarawak by Sarawak Convention Bureau, the state had secured 100 business events worth RM326.3 million in total economic impact, RM117.3 million in delegate expenditure, RM19.6 million in taxes and approximately 26,000 job opportunities.

Out of these 100 secured events, 91 of these events are expected to make a total of 484 impacts and these impacts align with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 goals, he added.

“In addition, we have also successfully hosted 100 other business events worth RM230.3 million in total economic impact; RM125.1 million in delegate expenditure, RM 13.8 million in taxes and created 18,275 jobs.

“The legacy impact performance of these 100 hosted events stands at 553 impact points. We also succeeded in winning every international bid last year,” he said.