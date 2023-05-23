Abg Jo: PCDS 2030 fulfils 11 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals

KUCHING (May 23): The Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 has fulfilled 11 out of 17 pillars of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government’s commitment to sustainable development has gained attention from the world, adding Sarawak’s development exercise is rated annually by international rating agencies such as Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s Investor Services.

“To attract more quality investment to develop Sarawak on a big scale, this principle has to be complied with.

“As such, there are ample opportunities across all sectors, both the supply and value chains, beginning from the development of growth enablers, to economic activities,” he said in his keynote address at the 5th Malaysian Banking and Finance Summit in Kuala Lumpur today.

With the first phase of PCDS 2030 being implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Abang Johari said the state government is working diligently to reform its economy and leverage on diversifying its assets from a heavy resource-based economy into higher value-added commodities as well as intensifying digitalisation.

As the development capitalises on data and innovation, Abang Johari said he is confident Sarawak is on the right track to become a stronger region sustainably, especially with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Meanwhile, the Premier also welcomed more partnerships, investments, and financing to help further develop the state.

He said robust policies and procedures have been laid out to ensure integrity, transparency, and good governance, which would improve the ease of doing business aligned with ESG principles.

“Sarawak is a politically stable region where our focus is to develop the state and less politicking. We are business-friendly and continuously improving the ease of doing business. We work towards putting in place the right policy and regulation and improve efficiency and enhance transparency through digitalisation.

“We have laid out ample opportunities in PCDS 2030 where investors, bankers and financial institution can participate together to grow and service the economy.

“The massive development in Sarawak will require huge investment and financing. Sarawak welcomes partnerships, investment, and financing across supply and delivery to all sectors of the economy,” he added.

Among those present at the event were KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh and deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Iqbal Rawther.