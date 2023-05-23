Azalina: Putrajaya using ‘various efforts, channels’ to hasten Jho Low’s extradition

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): The Malaysian government is working to expedite the extradition of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho to stand trial in Malaysia, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

In a written parliamentary reply, Azalina said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was also in continual cooperation with law enforcement agencies in other countries to obtain information related to the fugitive better known as Jho Low.

“Various efforts and negotiations through diplomatic channels are being implemented to speed up the process of bringing Low back to Malaysia,” she said.

Labis MP Pang Hok Liong had asked Azalina if the government has requested that the Chinese government send Low back to Malaysia and whether there were conditions attached.

Azalina also said an Interpol Red Notice has been active against Low since 2018, when it was issued based on the MACC’s request over his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Putrajaya continuing to use “diplomatic channels” to bring the fugitive back, a process he described as “complicated” and involving several countries.

Last month Bradley Hope, one of the co-authors of the Billion Dollar Whale book about the 1MDB corruption scandal, suggested that the People’s Republic of China could offer to repatriate Low to Malaysia as part of a deal that would see the Anwar administration facilitate more Chinese projects here, among others.

Hope claimed extraditing Low was also meant to improve bilateral ties with Beijing, which is accused of being complicit in the attempted cover-up of the 1MDB scandal, and for its support of then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, now on trial for his role in the affair.

China’s alleged involvement in the scandal has fuelled rumours that Low enjoys Beijing’s protection. The authorities believe he is currently hiding in China. — Malay Mail