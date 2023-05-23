Baru disappointed with delay in gazetting of native status for children of mixed marriages

KUCHING (May 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian is disappointed with the delay in the gazetting of native status for children of mixed marriages.

In expressing his disappointment, the Ba Kelalan assemblyman said it has been over a year since the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed and there was no sign of it being gazetted, despite the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasaidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali saying in February 2022 when the Bill was passed, that the gazetting would be implemented by the state government through the State Secretary “within two weeks” after passing of the Bill in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk John Sikie in replying to my question about the long delay in gazetting the definition of ‘native’ to include children of mixed marriages between natives and non-natives told the Dewan yesterday that the gazetting is still not done because the government is still looking into it.

“He (Sikie) said that this is a ‘complicated’ matter and that the government wants to ensure that the special position and rights of natives are being protected.

“With respect, I don’t see any complication about the amendment. In fact, it is very simple and straightforward,” Baru argued.

The Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 states that a ‘native’ includes a person who (a) is a citizen and a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak; and (b) and satisfies the conditions and requirements imposed by Majlis Mesyuarat Kerajaan Negeri (or the State Cabinet) for recognition of such person as a native of Sarawak.

“In my view, there is only a procedural issue; that is how an applicant can obtain a confirmation of his or her status as a native.

“This could be done by furnishing certain documents such as birth certificates, identity cards, etc. It should be made as easy as possible for genuine applicants to obtain recognition, instead of having complicated requirements that act as obstacles for them.”

Baru said people must not forget that the children of mixed marriages are natives of Sarawak whose rights “we are here to preserve and safeguard”.

Therefore, the long delay in gazetting the amendment is a disappointment for all Sarawakians of mixed marriages, and is proving to be detrimental to many, he stressed.

Baru said he hoped the minister (Sikie) will take this on as his personal goal to have the amendment gazetted before the next DUN sitting.