Caleb Lau wins Thanksgiving Golf Championship men’s nett title

SIBU (May 23): Caleb Lau fired a 65 to win the Men’s Open Nett section of the 2023 Thanksgiving Golf Championship at Sibu Golf Course last weekend.

In second place was Lee Mei Leong (66), followed by Loh Leh Kiong (65), Wong Chiew Kong (68), and Law Hsun (68).

In Men’s Open Gross section, Ronnie Tang (72) emerged champion, edging out hot favorite Lee Ka Tung (73) who came in second, followed by Kung Teck Lee (75), Wong Tung Ann (76), and Ferdinand Siaw (76).

The winner of the Locally Invited Guest section was James Reis, followed by Tiong Yek Khiam, Ting Diu Kiong, Ting Ing Ping, and Wong Lay Nam.

For the Outstation Invited Guest section, the champion was Bintulu’s Wong Kee Tiing; followed by Kuching players Law Kim Yang, Tony Tan, and Tan Jack Hin; as well as John Ling from Bintulu.

Chew Ching Hock lifted the title for the Seniors’ section, followed by Dr Chee Diong Ing, Ling Soon Kiong, Foster Lau, and Ting Siew Hock.

Luo Lan (Sibu) was the winner for the Ladies Invited Seniors’ section, followed by Lau Tine Lee (Kuching), Datin Sri Annie Wong (Sibu), Datin Lucy Lau (Kuching), and Lim Kim Giok (Sibu).

The event was sponsored by Daniel Ding Huong Chen to celebrate the birthday of his father Datuk Ding Lian Cheon.

“This is a very special event and I am very happy that more golfers are participating this year. I promise that the event will be held again next year,” Daniel said during the prize presentation ceremony.

He added that the event was also a platform for both young and old golfers from different golf clubs to meet and foster friendship.

More than 260 golfers from Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, and Singapore took part in the championship including 89-year-old Wong Siew Kuong from Bintulu.

Siew Kuong successfully completed playing 18 holes in four hours and received a golf bag from Lian Cheon.

SGC president Wong Pak Cheng thanked Daniel for his generosity in sponsoring the two-day event which brought in over 100 golfers from outside Sibu.

“SGC is fortunate to have many supportive and generous members like Daniel and his father,” he said.

No golfer hit the hole-in-one which offered a Toyota Altis valued at RM149,000.