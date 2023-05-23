China tourist drowns at Pulau Mantanani

KOTA BELUD (May 23): A tourist from China drowned at Pulau Mantanani here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the 27-year-old man was found by search and rescue team near a jetty of the island around 2.10pm.

A distress call was made to the Kota Belud fire and rescue station at 1.13pm to help carry the victim’s body out from the water.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 2.15am.