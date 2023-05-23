Darell is my successor, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal named Datuk Darell Leiking as his successor in the party.

“If anything happens to me, Moyog will take over,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He added that it was common knowledge how old he was.

Leiking, 52, is Warisan’s deputy president.

The 66-year-old Shafie also spoke of people who hop from party to party and said that these people actually spoil stability and need to be stopped.

“As a Sabahan, I am embarrassed … I hide my face as a Sabahan,” he said.

He added that people asked what happened to the state, but he said that he cannot control the individuals.