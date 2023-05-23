Distribution of MCO food aid not based on name list, court told

KUCHING (May 23): The High Court here was told that Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) had distributed food aid to Arang Road Flat residents during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in 2020 without basing it on any name list.

Testifying yesterday in the trial of the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei said there was no list on who among the flat residents were really in need of or had requested for food assistance.

“For the distribution to Arang Road Flat, we were instructed by the defendant (Chong) to go down to this place which is under his constituency to distribute the food aid door-to-door without a name list.

“Basically we were tasked to distribute to everybody by knocking every door of Arang Road Flat. Of course those who had answered our knocking were happy to receive the food aid even though they may not have needed it or requested for it,” he said when cross-examined by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong.

Kong further asked Wong if he had been irresponsible by distributing the food aid even to those who did not need such assistance during the MCO period, to which the latter disagreed.

“The accusation of me being irresponsible is harsh and unfair,” the former DAP member replied.

Wong said that DAP’s task at the time was simple – to make people feel that they were on the ground faster and more frequent that their political rivals.

He also said the party did not obtain funds from the state government for the purchase of the food aid, and that he was also unsure if the money was sourced from donors and DAP leaders and members.

“I am not sure because I was not informed nor was it made transparent by the defendant about the source of the monetary contribution (to purchase the food aid),” said Wong.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Representing Dr Sim is lawyer Shankar Ram, who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying.

Apart from Kong, Chong is also represented by lawyers Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The trial before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab continues today.