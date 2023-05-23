Dr Rundi: Sarawak records 366 rabid dog bites, 300 survivors since 2017

KUCHING (May 23): A total of 366 rabid dog bites on humans have been recorded in Sarawak since 2017 and 300 patients have survived due to early treatment, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said sadly there were 66 human rabies cases with 59 deaths due to delay or no treatment since the rabies outbreak was declared in the state on July 1, 2017.

“This year alone, we have an increased number of human rabies. For example up to May, 11 cases were reported, with nine deaths in total,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

As such, he said it is crucial to constantly elevate awareness of rabies prevention, vaccination, and control measures, as well as finding effective strategies and solutions to eradicate rabies in Sarawak.

He added the state government is very much committed to this goal, with funds allocated for manpower, logistics, and resources that are much needed to combat this disease.

He said part of the action plan is also targeted towards maintaining collaboration and communication with Sarawak’s neighbours along the border — Sabah, Brunei, and Indonesia — to monitor border control and migration of animals.

“We are not alone in our fight against rabies, this vaccine-preventable disease actually occurs in half of the world’s regions — more than 150 countries and territories. As a zoonotic disease, it requires close cross national, regional, and global cooperation,” he said.

He shared that of the 181 samples collected this year, 42 were rabies positive.

From that figure, 10 cases were recorded in Kuching, out of which six were recorded in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) areas; namely at Jalan Song, Kampung Tabuan Melayu, Jalan Nanas Barat, Foochow Road, and Lorong Seladah.

He also said 17 animal rabies positive samples were recorded in Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) areas; namely at Jalan Semeba (five cases); Kampung Bratan, Taman High Park Mile 11 ½ Jalan Kuching-Serian (two cases); Taman Eden Fields Mile 11 ½ Jalan Kuching-Serian, Jalan Golden Farm (two cases); Batu Kitang (five cases); and Mile 12 Jalan Kuching-Serian (three cases).

Other areas that recorded rabies positive samples were Lundu (1), Bau (2), Samarahan (4), Tebedu (4), Sibu (1), Bintulu (1), and Lawas (1), he said.

“All positive animal sampling cases this year are still within the previously declared rabies-infected areas.

“Since 2017, a total of 72 areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected areas: Kuching (7), Samarahan (4), Serian (22), Sri Aman (6), Betong (3), Sarikei (5), Sibu (3), Kapit (1), Mukah (6), Bintulu (5), Miri (8), and Limbang (2),” Dr Rundi added.

He also disclosed that the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET), comprising 32 teams, under the State Security Unit has vaccinated more than 17,000 dogs in 978 villages since its establishment on Sept 26, last year.

“Since the rabies outbreak first appeared in Sarawak in 2017, our state has been actively taking measures to combat the disease. As of now, a total of 232,198 (May 8, 2023) anti-rabies vaccinations have been administered, with more vaccination programmes being planned for the rest of this year.

“However, we still continue to face challenges, as the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak receives an average of 250 animal bite notifications every month,” he said.