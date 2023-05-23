Drugs worth close to RM680,000 seized in weekend ops

KUCHING (May 23): Various drugs, with value amounting to RM678,556, were seized by police during three separate operations carried out in Kuching and Miri last weekend.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the drugs include Erimin 5 pills, ketamine arranged in packages, and Ecstasy pills.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) carried out three special operations covering the cities of Kuching and Miri, from May 19 to 21.

“The police arrested six men and one woman, aged between 22 and 39,” he told a press conference at Sarawak police contingent headquarters (IPK) here yesterday.

The first operation in Miri, said Mohd Azman, resulted in the arrest of two men, aged 32 and 34, who were found to be in possession of Erimin 5 pills, 72 packages of ketamine, 338 Ecstasy pills, a mixture of Ecstasy weighing 2.959g, and Ecstasy powder weighing 1,724.8g – with an estimated street price of RM249,505.

These items were confiscated, along with RM2,000 cash, from the duo.

“The two suspects are undergoing remand from May 20 to 23,” said Mohd Azman.

The second operation also took place in Miri, where a 22-year-old man was arrested over the possession of 10 Erimin 5 pills, ketamine packages, an Ecstasy mixture weighing 1,084.2g , and 105 Ecstasy pills – all with an estimated street price of RM57,765.

“Police also seized RM637 in cash from the suspect, who is now on remand until May 26,” said Mohd Azman.

In the third operation which was carried out in Kuching, police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman over possession of syabu and ketamine, all with estimated street price of RM371,286.

The cases are investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment, and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

“Police will continue to reinforce the efforts to combat drug distribution activities. Members of the public are welcome to submit any information related to drug distribution and abuse activities to the Bukit Aman NCID,” said Mohd Azman.

Also present at the press conference was NCID Sarawak chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.

On May 19, it was reported that Sarawak police recorded their biggest drug bust this year with the seizure of RM1.89 million worth of syabu from a condominium in the Batu Kawa area, around 1.30am on May 18.

In March, police seized 35.486kg of syabu from an apartment at Jalan Stutong Baru here, while in January, 39.8kg of ecstasy powder was confiscated from a condominium unit at Jalan Bulatan Park in Miri.

On these cases, however, Mohd Azman confirmed that none was related to each other.